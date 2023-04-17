English
    For Infosys and TCS, the COVID boom is ending without profit margin repair

    The FY24 profit margins of Infosys and TCS are lower than in pre COVID years 

    R. Sree Ram
    April 17, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST
    For Infosys and TCS, the COVID boom is ending without profit margin repair

    Revenue growth rates at Infosys and TCS are projected to slow to pre COVID levels in FY24.

    Highlights Infosys’s lower end of the profit margin guidance indicates further possibility of profitability erosion in FY24 Profit margins at TCS dropped in the March quarter from the year ago period Profit margins are constrained by elevated cost base and slowdown in discretionary spending Due to compression in profitability, net earnings growth is trailing US Dollar revenue expansion The story at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys in the last three years has been one of a spurt in demand and the resultant rush...

