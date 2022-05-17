Monetary stimulus withdrawal is bound to have a major impact on global financial markets: CEA V Anantha Nageswaran

Dr V Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Adviser (File photo)

In a wide-ranging interview with Moneycontrol’s Vatsala Kamat, the government’s Chief Economic Adviser (CEA), V Anantha Nageswaran, tells us his views on the Indian and global economies. In a two-part interview, he talks about the impact of monetary tightening on asset markets, de-globalisation, the implications of the war in Ukraine, the risks of a hard landing by the US Fed, the outlook for India’s exports and rupee depreciation, the strengths of the Indian economy, fiscal consolidation, the impact of RBI’s monetary tightening...