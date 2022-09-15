Midcap IT’s premium valuations at risk from global slowdown

The correction in the IT stocks has intensified on fears that a global economic slowdown may weigh on clients' technology-spends. The NSE IT index has lost 27 percent so far in 2022 compared to a 4 percent rise in the Nifty 50 index. Among stocks midcap IT lost the most. Shares of L&T Infotech, Mphasis, Mindtree, Persistent Systems and Coforge fell in the range of 29-40 percent so far in 2022. Frontline IT companies did relatively better. Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys are...