Max Healthcare’s mega capex plan’s success counts on deft execution

In an interview with Bloomberg TV, Abhay Soi, chairman and managing director of Max Healthcare Institute, pegged the company’s capital expenditure over the next four years at almost $450 million. The investment amount will drive its expansion plans. In August 2021, Max acquired rights to develop a hospital on 3.5 acres of a prime land in Saket, Delhi. Subsequently it acquired two land parcels in Gurugram, Haryana. Additionally, the company firmed up plans to expand Nanavati Max Hospital in Mumbai. The new facilities can add about 3,300 beds, almost doubling its existing capacity...