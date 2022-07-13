Martin Wolf writes: Inflation is a political challenge as well as an economic one

(Representative Image)

Martin Wolf The return of inflation is not just an important economic event. It is also a political one. As it becomes decreasingly plausible that it will simply fade painlessly away, tough decisions must be made on how to react to it. This raises big issues. How did we get here? How large and durable a slowdown will be needed to bring inflation back under control? Is policy tight enough already? If not, what further steps might need to be taken?...