Marketing Musings: Why is Johnny Walker, so long single, now ready to mingle?

Much like wine makers do with vineyards, the whisky marketers try to weave tales around distilleries and regions.

How would you react if black turns into blonde? And, old Johnny who was known to walk the talk suddenly says he is single but ready to mingle. That is precisely what my old favourite -- Johnny Walker whisky-- has done with its new “Blonde” variant, which it says has been “made to be mixed” and bursts into life with a citrus kick and a slice of orange on top. This may scandalise true-blue whisky drinkers but how can...