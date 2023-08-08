Marketing Musings: The tragic tale of the un-evolved tomato

true differentiation for agri products cannot be done by smart packaging and clever advertising. It would mean going back to the farm for sourcing the right varieties of the fruit

Not many readers of this column would remember a brand called HIMA launched by Hindustan Lever (as it was then known) in the sixties. It started with dehydrated peas and was later extended to food items like Gulab Jamun mix. To put it mildly, it was way ahead of its time. I remember a senior colleague, Pradip Sinha – who is sadly no more--narrating the story of going on a market visit in interior Bihar. He was invited by the...