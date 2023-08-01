Market optimism about convergence in the global economy is overdone

Aug 1, 2023 / 10:59 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Market

Mohamed El-Erian The first half of 2023 witnessed striking economic and financial dispersion, both within countries and across them. With some of this dispersion reversed in July, there is a growing tendency to forecast convergence in the period ahead, and the favourable set of outcomes that would come with that, from better growth and inflation results to rewarding investment performance. Yet, doing so now would be premature and unwise. Signs of apparent convergence are multiplying in both economic and financial domains....