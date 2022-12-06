Making sense of OPEC’s decision 

Representative Image

Highlights OPEC is far from united Nations like Iran, Venezuela, Mexico and Iraq are known to exceed allocated quotas frequently Many nations are interested only in producing as much as possible to take advantage of high oil prices These actions drive prices lower OPEC is reading the tea leaves in the international energy markets, which are reeling under recessionary concerns The much-awaited OPEC+ meeting on Sunday (December 4) came and went as a non-event. It was anti-climactic in more ways than one. Allow me to explain. Whispers...