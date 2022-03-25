LIC IPO: Looking under the hood

India is all agog for its largest ever IPO. Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), which has become almost synonymous with the country’s insurance industry, was set to go public in the current financial year. But the Rs 60,000 crore listing has hit a roadblock. As we know, market sentiment drives listing performance, and the current sentiment is all over the place while the market is heading nowhere. Since these turbulent times are driven by geopolitical uncertainty, it’s a...