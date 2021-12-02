Lex | World Stock Exchange: A pipe dream technology could make a reality

Dec 2, 2021 / 12:22 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Dismissing the London Stock Exchange as “Jurassic Park” is harsh. But hedge fund boss Paul Marshall, writing this week in the Financial Times, made a valid point. Income funds are a powerful force in the UK. Their hunger for dividends deters fast-growing start-ups from listing. Marshall’s consequent vision of a vibrant 24-hour global stock exchange based in New York is not entirely fantastical. It could be a good thing for international investors. By happenstance, fellow hedge fund tycoon, Steve Cohen is...