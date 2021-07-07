Lex | Global carbon pricing: too important to leave to governments
There is a wide variation at play – While the price of carbon has jumped to €58 in Europe, Mexico prices it at just $3!
Jul 7, 2021 / 12:21 PM IST
The extent of global warming is proportional to the total amount of carbon dioxide that human activities add to the atmosphere. (Image: News18 Creative)
We know a pound is worth about €1.17. Gold costs about $1,800 an ounce. But the price of carbon dioxide, a commodity of greater importance to the fate of the planet, is anybody’s guess. A group of fund managers who manage $6.6 trillion has called for governments to adopt global benchmark prices. Without parallel indices backed by private sector investors, this would be no more than hot air.
The group, which includes Allianz and Aviva, has a simple proposal and...