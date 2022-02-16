English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Path-breaking artists are debating if Crypto is changing the art world forever? Don’t miss this must-see webinar on February 18 at 11:30am. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Latest revelations cast a shadow over NSE’s listing plans

    A more thorough enquiry by an investigative agency like the CBI is called for

    Sundeep Khanna
    February 16, 2022 / 10:44 AM IST
    Latest revelations cast a shadow over NSE’s listing plans

    The bizarre goings-on at National Stock Exchange where a former CEO, Chitra Ramkrishna, appears to have been running the show under the guidance of a mysterious yogi, point to a serious lack of oversight by those on its board as well as others involved in decision-making at the top. It isn’t just that a board comprising a former chief justice, an ex-LIC chairman, senior bureaucrats and academics from top institutions failed to spot anything unusual about how important decisions like...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Can inflation upset stock market returns?

      Feb 15, 2022 / 03:27 PM IST

      In today's edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Ruchir Sharma on global economy, Economic Recovery Tracker, LIC IPO, Eicher Motors on a roll, Ashok Leyland, Nazara Technologies and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers