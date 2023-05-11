Karnataka exit polls predict close race to form government

BJP and Congress both have claimed that the exit polls paint a flawed picture. The real picture will be known on May 13.

The Karnataka election exit polls throw up a picture of a hung assembly. Some predict Congress as the single largest party but short of the majority mark, some say that honour will be the BJP’s. That means the JDS may once again become the king maker. The possibility of defections, which too have happened earlier, cannot be ruled out. Here’s a look at the results of the different exit polls: India Today-Axis: BJP- 62-80, Congress- 122-140, JDS- 20-25, Others- 0-3 Republic TV-P...