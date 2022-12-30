It’s quite clear what long-term investors must do in 2023

It has been quite a rough year for investors. During 2022, stock markets experienced the highest of highs as equities rode a TINA rally. However, underlying fundamentals were quick to deliver harsh reality checks. Plagued by the COVID scare which blew hot and cold throughout the year, worsened by the war in Europe, and topped off by sky-high inflation and consequent monetary policy tightening around the globe, the Nifty is on its way to yield dismal mid-single digit returns...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Will the funding winter prolong?
Dec 29, 2022 / 02:57 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Nifty's lacklustre returns, how long will inflation fight last, will startups perk up in 2023, banking to expect a rocky 2023, and moreRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers