Is this a bear market rally or a new uptrend? 

All that the market needed was a pause in selling by foreign investors to bounce back, and it did so with a vengeance. The spurt in the Nifty 50 has been one of the sharpest in the recent past. Record selling by FPIs of a total of Rs 2.68 lakh crore for nine consecutive months saw the Nifty fall from a high of 18604 to a low of 15183, a fall of 3421 points. On the other hand, merely a...