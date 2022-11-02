Is the slowdown in start-ups a passing phase? 

A sharp drop in Indian private equity investments in 2022 after a record performance in 2021 Uncertainty on account of the Russia-Ukraine war, interest rate hikes and recession fears are keeping fund managers at bay The hiring of new permanent employees dipped by 61% since Oct 2021 Globally too investments have hit a two-year low globally Investment is expected to pick up as the air clears as venture capitalists raised record funds that are yet to be invested.After a catastrophic pandemic, the start-up...
Nov 1, 2022
