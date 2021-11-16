Is the Indian economy decoupling from the rest of the world?

The Reserve Bank of India’s latest state of the economy report says "the Indian economy is clearly differentiating itself from the global situation, which is marred by supply disruptions, stubborn inflation and surges of infection in various parts of the world". It contrasts global economic activity, which it says is shedding momentum, with the Indian economy, which is on the cusp of a strengthening revival. In support, the report points to improvements in many high frequency indicators of the Indian economy....