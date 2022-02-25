Is HUL slowing on breakthrough products?

Hindustan Unilever CMD Sanjiv Mehta recently delivered a fascinating speech titled “Transformation for Continuity” at an All India Management Association (AIMA) event. Referring to the growing importance of technology, he spoke about how HUL sees technology as a key enabler to redefining it engagement with customers and the way it operates. Not a man given to hyperbole, it is obvious that, under him, the company is deploying technologies to better its customer interface. The big question, however, is what Mehta and...