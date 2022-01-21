Is Hindustan Unilever making a mistake by flexing its pricing power?

India’s FMCG market is suffering from poor demand says Hindustan Unilever, with industry volumes declining in rural markets and flat in urban markets. Two external events could materially improve the situation, says Sanjiv Mehta, the company’s CMD: a decline in commodity prices and government handouts to the vulnerable, especially in rural India. He wants the government to not focus on controlling the fiscal deficit, and instead spend more on welfare programmes such as the rural employment scheme--MNREGA. Surely, a depressing...