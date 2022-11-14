English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: China Rollback Of Covid Measures Aiding Metals?
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Is consumer staples production really at the same level as it was five years ago?

    If the IIP numbers are correct, industrial production growth is vastly at odds with the upbeat picture of a robust recovery painted by the Reserve Bank of India and government agencies 

    Manas Chakravarty
    November 14, 2022 / 12:47 PM IST
    Is consumer staples production really at the same level as it was five years ago?

    Representative image

    Much is being made of the fact that the Index of Industrial Production increased by 3.1 percent in September 2022 from a year ago, compared to a contraction of 0.7 percent in August. But a longer-term look at the IIP numbers throws up some unbelievable facts. The overall IIP was at 133.5 in September 2022. But it was at 128.8 in September 2018, four years ago.  That means industrial production increased by 3.6 percent in four years. If the numbers...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The inflation tanker’s beginning to turn

      Nov 11, 2022 / 02:08 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Overseas investments does not hedge against a weak rupee, cryptos heading for a burial, EV makers need to pay attention to safety, aviation sector in turbulence, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers