Is a supercycle coming in oil markets?

Whenever oil prices have risen too much too fast, alternate sources of energy become commercially viable. The world is spoilt for choice now.

Highlights: OPEC+ announced that members would cut oil output by 1.15 million barrels per day with the Saudis alone cutting 0.5 mbpd With these latest cuts, oil production would fall only by 1.45 percent from May 2023 onwards, a small drop OPEC members know that oil prices must stay in a manageable band beyond which economics become unaffordable Alternate sources of energy become viable options if oil surges fast and a sharp collapse in oil price render production costs irrecoverable OPEC’s ‘voluntary’ output cuts...