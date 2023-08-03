Investing in risk-on times: Peak inflation, peak dollar, peak rates pose a challenge

In terms of rates, we are near peak terminal rates for this cycle in many countries, with the ECB and Bank of England being the outliers who are still expected to hike rates

Inflation peaked in most countries in the first half of 2023, if not earlier. The US saw headline CPI peak in June 2022 at 9.1percent. The US dollar peaked in September 2022 and since then has been slowly weakening. In terms of rates, we are near peak terminal rates for this cycle in many countries, with the ECB and Bank of England being the outliers who are still expected to hike rates. The European Central Bank delivered its ninth consecutive...