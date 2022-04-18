English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Infosys’s decision to exit Russia after the UK row is poor optics

    The company had a skeletal presence in Russia implying little impact of the exit on performance, but the timing raises questions on why it took that decision

    Sundeep Khanna
    April 18, 2022 / 10:02 AM IST
    Infosys’s decision to exit Russia after the UK row is poor optics

    Representative image.

    Perplexing is the only word that can be used to describe Infosys’s decision to transition out of Russia, seemingly at least, in response to the criticism faced by UK’s Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, who is married to Akshata Murty, daughter of the company’s co-founder NR Narayana Murthy. Last fortnight, UK Labour leader Keir Starmer led a chorus of criticism about Murty’s shareholding in Infosys which had earned hefty dividends for her but on which she paid no tax...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Inflation woes

      Apr 13, 2022 / 06:14 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: The price sting, Ruchi Soya hungry for M&A, LIC IPO buzz grows, and much more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers