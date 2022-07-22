English
    India's power sector to put up a world-beating show in 2022

    The IEA expects India's electricity demand to rise 7 percent, faster than other major economies. It overcame a coal supply shortage through some deft handling by the government

    R. Sree Ram
    July 22, 2022 / 08:49 AM IST
    India's power sector to put up a world-beating show in 2022

    The year 2022 has been an exceptional one for global energy markets. Sharp rise in prices and fuel shortages are restricting economic activity in many countries. India stands-out on this front, especially in managing the electricity sector. India met peak summer demand fairly well by stepping up coal supplies to the power sector (albeit by reducing sales to other industries). Thermal power generation increased 17.7 percent in the June quarter from a year ago. Power plant utilisation levels rose by 10 percentage points to 69 percent. “It is...

