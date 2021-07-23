India’s new labour codes need to be implemented immediately
The protracted delay in implementing the new labour laws is having an impact on the pace of the industrial recovery
July 23, 2021 / 09:48 AM IST
Source: Reuters
Recent reports suggest that many manufacturing units across the country have been unable to resume normal production since they don’t have adequate manpower to do so. The Financial Express profiled several such export hubs that are facing severe worker shortages, as fear of a third Covid 19 wave is keeping migrant workers from returning to work. Construction companies too are complaining that they have been unable to restart work at many of the sites in Delhi since migrant labourers...