MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

India’s new labour codes need to be implemented immediately

The protracted delay in implementing the new labour laws is having an impact on the pace of the industrial recovery

Sundeep Khanna
July 23, 2021 / 09:48 AM IST
India’s new labour codes need to be implemented immediately

Source: Reuters

Recent reports suggest that many manufacturing units across the country have been unable to resume normal production since they don’t have adequate manpower to do so. The Financial Express profiled several such export hubs that are facing severe worker shortages, as fear of a third Covid 19 wave is keeping migrant workers from returning to work. Construction companies too are complaining that they have been unable to restart work at many of the sites in Delhi since migrant labourers...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Office days again? Infosys sets off the talk big time

    Jul 22, 2021 / 03:22 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Recovery gets better and better, herd immunity a distant dream, Asian Paints’ red-hot valuation, IPO maths for pension funds, The Green Pivot, Bezos vs Musk and much more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers