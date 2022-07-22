Indian lawmakers can’t keep waiting for global consensus on cryptos

Representative image

India's confused and confusing response to crypto currencies continues to confound. In the latest instance, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed Parliament that while the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) wants them banned, the government is of the view that a "global collaboration" is needed for any effective regulation or ban. "Any legislation," she said, "for regulation or for banning can be effective only after significant international collaboration on evaluation of the risks and benefits.” In plainspeak, that means no ban...