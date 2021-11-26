India-US trade — Time-bound action must match promise

Representational Image. Source: Reuters

If fruits and animal feed are the best mascots of EXIM (export-import) business, then the just-concluded trade tête-à-tête between India and the US can be considered to have made significant headway. The joint statement issued after the twelfth ministerial-level meeting of the India-United States Trade Policy Forum (TPF) in New Delhi on Tuesday said, “The Ministers welcomed the agreement to finalise work on market access facilitation for mangoes and pomegranates, pomegranate arils from India, and cherries and alfalfa hay for...