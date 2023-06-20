India shouldn’t allow EU FTA talks to be held hostage to the carbon border levy

Representative image

Highlights India is planning to file a complaint to WTO over EU’s CBAM levy New Delhi is reaching out to other developing nations to bolster its case The move comes at a time when FTA talks with the EU are in progress India’s latest move can queer the pitch for FTA talks Any resolution of a dispute at WTO takes time; EU had challenged New Delhi’s ICT import duty at WTO but it is still unresolved Commerce minister Piyush Goyal had said both sides are...