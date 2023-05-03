English
    India needs an urgent push to secure its copper resources

    India’s copper demand is forecast to reach 3 million tons by 2030 even as it mines only 2.5 percent of the copper it needs, and about 36 percent of the demand is met through recycling scrap

    Vivek Y Kelkar
    May 03, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST
    Without copper security, India’s renewable energy push, both solar and wind, and downstream transmission and distribution, could be in trouble. (Representative Image)

    Highlights: Globally, there could be an annual copper supply deficit of 4.7 million by 2030 There may not be enough copper for a world transitioning to clean energy Copper is indispensable as it is a key input for everything from solar panels to transmission grids China consumers nearly half the world’s copper while its share in mined copper is 9 percent  Chile accounts for about 25 percent of mined global copper today, with Peru at 11 percent and the Democratic Republic of Congo at...

