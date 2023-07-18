English
    India must make haste in securing finance to gain edge in critical minerals

    Scarcely any Indian company or financial institution has made concurrent attempts to build the funding capabilities required to catapult India into the next orbit of critical minerals development 

    Vivek Y Kelkar
    July 18, 2023 / 10:02 AM IST
    India must make haste in securing finance to gain edge in critical minerals

    Venture capital and private equity has emerged as a major source of finance for new critical minerals projects.

    Highlights:  Investment in critical minerals development rose to $40 billion in 2022, according to IEA  China nearly doubled its investment spending accounting for $546 billion  Venture capital and private equity are big finance sources for critical minerals mining  Hardly any Indian firm has stepped up financing for critical minerals capacity Targeted incentives to quickly develop alternative finance haven’t been significant.  Global developments are crowding out opportunities for India  Last month India became part of a select club— the Minerals Security Partnership— formed by the United States...

