India must make haste in securing finance to gain edge in critical minerals

Venture capital and private equity has emerged as a major source of finance for new critical minerals projects.

Highlights: Investment in critical minerals development rose to $40 billion in 2022, according to IEA China nearly doubled its investment spending accounting for $546 billion Venture capital and private equity are big finance sources for critical minerals mining Hardly any Indian firm has stepped up financing for critical minerals capacity Targeted incentives to quickly develop alternative finance haven’t been significant. Global developments are crowding out opportunities for India Last month India became part of a select club— the Minerals Security Partnership— formed by the United States...