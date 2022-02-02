India Inc’s effective tax rate drops to a low of 22.5 percent

PC-Shutterstock.

In September 2019, the government took a bold step to reduce India’s corporate income tax rate, giving companies an option to switch to a lower basic rate of 22 percent from the existing 30 percent rate. After adding surcharge and cess, the rate would be 25.2 percent, still much lower than the earlier rate of 34.94 percent. In return, companies would have to forego availing of all exemptions and tax concessions barring a few. While that may have been a...