India has started a slow walk to Aatmanirbharta on semiconductors

(Representative Image: Shutterstock)

On August 1, a day before the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, started on her trip to Southeast Asia, Mark Liu, Chairman of the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) warned that if China were to invade Taiwan, his company’s factories would be rendered “non-operable”. TSMC is the world’s largest pure-play manufacturer of semiconductors. The geopolitics and economics of the industry are complex. Nearly 70 percent of the world’s semiconductor foundries are found in Taiwan, South...