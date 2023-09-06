English
    India gets a thumbs up from rich countries, but China does better in Global South

    Pew Research surveys show that while India is viewed far more favourably than China in the rich nations—the US, UK, France, Germany and the like —the developing countries have a more favourable attitude towards China. In South Africa, for example, only 28 percent have a favourable view of India, while 49 percent like China 

    Manas Chakravarty
    September 06, 2023 / 07:39 AM IST
    In India, 65 percent have a favourable view of the US and 72 percent believe that the US takes into consideration the interests of their country while making international policy decisions

    A recent survey by the Pew Research Centre on India has attracted much attention, primarily because it says that 79 percent of Indian adults have a favourable view of prime minister Narendra Modi, with 55 percent having a ‘very favourable’ view. In contrast, Rahul Gandhi’s popularity is much lower, with 62 percent holding a favourable view of him and just 26 percent having a ‘very favourable’ view. The survey also looked at attitudes towards India across 23 countries. In fact,...

