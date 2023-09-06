India gets a thumbs up from rich countries, but China does better in Global South

In India, 65 percent have a favourable view of the US and 72 percent believe that the US takes into consideration the interests of their country while making international policy decisions

A recent survey by the Pew Research Centre on India has attracted much attention, primarily because it says that 79 percent of Indian adults have a favourable view of prime minister Narendra Modi, with 55 percent having a ‘very favourable’ view. In contrast, Rahul Gandhi’s popularity is much lower, with 62 percent holding a favourable view of him and just 26 percent having a ‘very favourable’ view. The survey also looked at attitudes towards India across 23 countries. In fact,...