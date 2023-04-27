English
    India faces unprecedented diplomatic challenge to secure its military future

    India's traditional dependence on Russia for defence equipment, Russia's growing ties with China, US wariness of both countries and India's desire to live in a multipolar world make for a difficult combination to solve

    Vivek Y Kelkar
    April 27, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST
    India faces unprecedented diplomatic challenge to secure its military future

    India wants to be part of a multipolar world, where it has ties with multiple superpowers that brings it benefits but does not tie it down to a single outcome. (File image)

    Highlights:  Russia is India’s key military equipment supplier but its war with Ukraine is posing logistical challenges that are affecting supplies  China’s growing ties with Russia pose another challenge for India as China also has growing economic interests in Russia   India and the US are both keen on deepening their relationship. Signing of the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET), an interlinked framework for cooperation on technology with the US, are all in India’s favour  The geopolitical divide between the US on...

