India faces unprecedented diplomatic challenge to secure its military future

India wants to be part of a multipolar world, where it has ties with multiple superpowers that brings it benefits but does not tie it down to a single outcome. (File image)

Highlights: Russia is India’s key military equipment supplier but its war with Ukraine is posing logistical challenges that are affecting supplies China’s growing ties with Russia pose another challenge for India as China also has growing economic interests in Russia India and the US are both keen on deepening their relationship. Signing of the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET), an interlinked framework for cooperation on technology with the US, are all in India’s favour The geopolitical divide between the US on...