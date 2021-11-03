India Composite PMI shows recovery gaining speed, but China sluggish on supply concerns

A combination of festive demand and removal of restrictions propelled India’s Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) to its highest in almost a decade. The Composite PMI, a snapshot of business conditions in India Inc, rose to 58.7 in October 2021, its highest level since January 2012. A reading of above 50 signals expansion in business activity from the previous month, while one below 50 signifies contraction. (image) The strong reading comes on top of robust expansion seen in the previous two...