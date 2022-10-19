English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    India and decoupling 

    Diversification is key; reduce risk by putting eggs in different baskets  

    Srikanth Subramanian
    October 19, 2022 / 08:44 AM IST
    India and decoupling 

    Representational image.

    Highlights Indian stock markets resilient UK policy missteps have roiled markets Fed on track to raise policy rate by 75 basis points in November Dollar index at 20-year high India better positioned vis-à-vis global peers, but decoupling not possible Oil is the joker in the pack Investors would do well to diversify their portfolio Indian stock markets have stayed remarkably resilient in the last few weeks even as equities around the world have taken a beating. The Sensex is down almost 3.3% in the last 30 days...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Old wounds fester, but investors take comfort from positives

      Oct 18, 2022 / 03:21 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Central banks cannot ignore financial stability risk, Indian IT companies record gains, reverse mortgage could be Indians' old-age fund, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers