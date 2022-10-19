India and decoupling 

Highlights Indian stock markets resilient UK policy missteps have roiled markets Fed on track to raise policy rate by 75 basis points in November Dollar index at 20-year high India better positioned vis-à-vis global peers, but decoupling not possible Oil is the joker in the pack Investors would do well to diversify their portfolio Indian stock markets have stayed remarkably resilient in the last few weeks even as equities around the world have taken a beating. The Sensex is down almost 3.3% in the last 30 days...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Old wounds fester, but investors take comfort from positives
Oct 18, 2022 / 03:21 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Central banks cannot ignore financial stability risk, Indian IT companies record gains, reverse mortgage could be Indians' old-age fund, and moreRead Now
