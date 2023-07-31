In The Money: Single-legged option strategies

Single-legged strategies do not have any implicit risk-control mechanism.

In this series so far, we have covered the ingredients required to cook up option strategies – from theoretical concepts and practical considerations to Greeks and cues to inform our market view, and finally, regulations governing the options market in India. Now, we are equipped to dive into the deep end of option strategies. This week, we shall start with single-legged long and short option strategies. They not only allow traders to bet on their market view without the complications...