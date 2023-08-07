In The Money: Play the ‘Bullish with Limits’ view using Bull Call Spread

As the name suggests, the ‘Bull Call Spread’ strategy is meant to be used when you have a bullish view.

Last week, we went through single-legged strategies. While they are important from a foundational point of view and are simple to use, they lack flexibility to play out complex views. The short single-legged strategies also lack an implicit hedge, and leave the writer exposed to unlimited loss. So, this week onwards, we shall take it up a notch and dive into multi-legged strategies. They are complex, but the complexity enables immense flexibility, which cannot be underplayed in the world of...