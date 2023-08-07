English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    In The Money: Play the ‘Bullish with Limits’ view using Bull Call Spread

    You can increase your ROI by going for a Bull Call Spread – buy a call option at a lower strike and sell another call option at a higher strike

    Ananya Roy
    August 07, 2023 / 08:40 AM IST
    In The Money: Play the ‘Bullish with Limits’ view using Bull Call Spread

    As the name suggests, the ‘Bull Call Spread’ strategy is meant to be used when you have a bullish view.

    Last week, we went through single-legged strategies. While they are important from a foundational point of view and are simple to use, they lack flexibility to play out complex views. The short single-legged strategies also lack an implicit hedge, and leave the writer exposed to unlimited loss. So, this week onwards, we shall take it up a notch and dive into multi-legged strategies. They are complex, but the complexity enables immense flexibility, which cannot be underplayed in the world of...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | America’s problems shouldn’t be the world’s headache

      Aug 4, 2023 / 03:49 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: M&M’s move to buy stake in RBL Bank, Power Grid and NTPC's over ambitious cap...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers