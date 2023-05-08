In The Money | Know the basics of options trading

Pitfalls in options-trading can be quite easily avoided. And it is worth learning how, because there are undeniable advantages of options over and above equities.

For the longest time, stock markets were considered too risky for retail investors. Investors of older generations were happy with low but stable returns offered by fixed deposits and bonds. But they wouldn’t touch shares with a 10-foot pole! Today’s investors, on the other hand, are willing to learn and grow with the markets and the times. As the pandemic struck, this trend accelerated because people had more time on their hands with work-from-home, and were also enticed by...