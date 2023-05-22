In The Money | How Greeks make options tick, Delta explained

Options employ leverage to enable a low-cost avenue and earn exceptional returns on investment.

We have covered the theoretical and practical aspects of options in this series so far. You can read them here and here. This week, we will look at what makes option prices tick, namely Option Greeks. We now know that options employ leverage to enable a low-cost avenue and earn exceptional returns on investment. But the other side of the coin is that due to leverage risk is also amplified. In order to successfully manoeuver around the risks, an option...