In Q2 earnings, the outlook matters more than numbers

Highlights Q2 earnings will land in cloudy economic weather, investors will be tracking the impact on earnings This season may see good news getting discounted quickly while bad news gets more press, TCS results is one instance Domestic demand is the salve that can heal earnings, all eyes will be on management commentary Commodity meltdown will sink some earnings and float others, as may rising interest rates September will bring mid-year disclosures that will give some useful insights Valuations may have declined, but this is...