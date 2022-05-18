If aluminium inventories are falling, why are prices not rising?

Representative image

A deficit market and declining prices is a puzzling aspect of the aluminium market. Primary aluminium producer Alcoa, in an investor call, told analysts that their order book was sold out. While they had lowered their industry growth outlook for 2022, that was due to a high base effect of 2021 and the logistics and chip/component shortages affecting automobile output and other consumer industries. Its management pointed to the drawdown in LME aluminium inventories as a sign of a deficit...