HUL: Why Rohit Jawa could face a problem of plenty in FY24

The critical decision to take is how to spend these savings, how much to give to consumers, to margins and to promote sales growth

Hindustan Unilever’s outgoing MD & CEO Sanjiv Mehta believes that increasing competition, from companies attracted by India’s growing consumer market, and inflation are the main problems that FMCG companies will face in India. Mehta is also confident that HUL will soon become the jewel in Unilever’s crown, with its revenues the highest among countries Unilever is present in. At present, the US is the biggest market with revenues of €12.1 billion compared to India’s €6.9 billion. How soon HUL overtakes...