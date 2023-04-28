HUL is finding it difficult to get off the inflation tiger

HUL also needs to do its bit to spur volume growth, apart from waiting for external factors to work in its favour

‘Price and growth will re-balance’, says the 37th slide in Hindustan Unilever’s March quarter results presentation. Price is indeed playing its part, with price-led growth at 7 percent during the quarter, down from 11 percent in the December quarter. But volume growth at 4 percent is not playing ball and is actually lower by a percentage point. The contribution from price is going to go even lower, as a growing number of inputs are seeing prices ease off their peaks....