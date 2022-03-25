Howard Marks writes: The pendulum of globalisation is swinging back

Howard Marks Powerful investment themes sometimes emerge in a link between seemingly unconnected events. The breakout of war in Ukraine has revealed such a theme, and I believe it is one that investors should heed. At a recent meeting of the Brookfield Asset Management board that I sit on, a discussion of Europe’s reliance on Russian energy commodities triggered an association with another aspect of international affairs: offshoring. At first glance, these two issues may seem to have little in common....