How the Great Powers stack up militarily

A Ukrainian serviceman fires an NLAW anti-tank weapon during an exercise in the Joint Forces Operation, in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, February 15. (Image: AP)

With Russia invading Ukraine, this may be the right time to take a look at the countries that have the highest military spending. The accompanying Chart 1 has the details of the top ten countries by military expenditure in 2020. Puny Ukraine has been included simply because it is in the news and is the centre of the current conflict. The data have been taken from SIPRI (Stockholm International Peace Research Institute). (image) The data show that US military expenditure...