    How Japan leveraged commercial banks for high economic growth

    Privatising banks is no panacea. Instead, India would do well to learn from Japan’s ‘window-guidance’ system that first identified which sectors are most likely to achieve national macroeconomic objectives and thereafter ensure that these sectors receive credit cheaply and to the extent required

    Sashi Sivramkrishna
    September 21, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST
    **** -Profit maximization by banks at the micro-level will not automatically achieve high rates of macroeconomic growth -Instead, Japan chose a system of ‘window guidance’ where they identified sectors mot likely to achieve national objectives and ensured that cheap credit went to them -They directed credit to industries that could quickly grow in size and competitiveness -Propelled by this strategy, Japan entered a phase of strong growth in the 1950s **** In an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Duvvuri Subbarao clearly...

