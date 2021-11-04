How investors can navigate uncertainties in Samvat 2078

Samvat 2078, the new year of the Goddess of Wealth, is beginning on a rather sombre note for Indian equities. After a very strong year since Diwali 2020, the markets appear tired and uncertain. The tailwinds of easy money and lower borrowing cost, which were among the factors that supported strong market performance since Diwali 2020, appear to be weakening. On the other hand, the headwinds of inflation, tighter money, and slowing growth appear to be gaining strength. The valuation comfort...