How China’s military is slowly squeezing Taiwan

The Chinese military is waging what defence experts call a grey zone campaign: it is increasing its presence closer to Taiwan one step at a time. (Source: Reuters/File)

Kathrin Hille in Taipei and Demetri Sevastopulo in Washington On June 24, eight Chinese fighters flew across the Taiwan Strait. Taiwan’s air force scrambled their jets in response, as they do almost every day. But this time, the People’s Liberation Army aircraft flew closer than they have before: right up to what is known as Taiwan’s contiguous zone, a buffer area just 12 nautical miles outside its sovereign airspace, before turning back. The country’s defence ministry warned that any forceful entry...